Nottingham Forest signed Brazilian midfielder Danilo from Palmeiras on a contract until 2029, the Premier League side said.
The 21-year-old made 141 appearances in all competitions with Palmeiras, with whom he won two COPA Libertadores and the domestic league and cup titles.
“I’m really happy to be fulfilling my dream of playing in the Premier League and playing for Nottingham Forest,” said Danilo, who will be wearing shirt number 28.
“I will show a lot of determination and a strong desire to win and will always look to do my best on the pitch to achieve positive results, I’m excited about getting started and meeting my new teammates.”
Forest sporting director Filippo Giraldi added: “We are really happy to welcome Danilo to our club and our city. He is a fantastic talent that will be a great asset for the present and the future of Nottingham Forest.”
Nottingham Forest, 13th in the Premier League standings, face Bournemouth on Saturday.
• Aston Villa have reached an agreement with Chicago Fire for the transfer of Colombia international Jhon Duran, the Premier League club said on Monday.
The 19-year-old, who has three caps, scored eight goals for Chicago Fire last season in Major League Soccer (MLS).
A report on the American league's official website said the deal is worth up to $22 million, citing sources.
“The deal is subject to the player passing a medical, agreeing on personal terms and obtaining the necessary work visa,” Villa said in a statement.
The Midlands side are 11th in the Premier League on 25 points after 19 games and visit bottom side Southampton on Saturday. Villa signed Spanish left-back Alex Moreno from Real Betis earlier this month. — Reuters
Nottingham Forest sign Brazilian midfielder Danilo
Image: Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images
