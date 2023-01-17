Lentjies back at Chippa to help team score goals
By VUYOKAZI NKANJENI - 17 January 2023
Chippa United head coach Morgan Mammila has roped in former mentor and attacking midfielder Kurt Lentjies in a desperate attempt to get their scoring engine roaring again.
Previously discarded Lentjies rejoins Chippa as they prepare for Royal AM at the Chatsworth Stadium in Durban on Saturday...
Lentjies back at Chippa to help team score goals
