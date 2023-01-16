Chelsea earn scrappy win over Palace to ease pressure

A second-half goal from Kai Havertz proved enough to give Chelsea a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday, easing the pressure on manager Graham Potter after a poor run of form.

The German striker nodded in a cross from Hakim Ziyech in the 65th minute after a short corner. It was only the second league win in 10 matches for the home side who remain in 10th place halfway through the season.