Chippa United were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw in their DStv Premiership fixture against Cape Town City at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.
The Gqeberha-based side pulled out all the stops in a desperate attempt to get back to their winning ways in the league.
The Chilli Boys have been unable to win in four matches since the season resumed in late December.
Coach Morgan Mammila had hoped his boys would use homeground advantage and manage their first victory of the new year, but it was not to be.
It was the Citizens' Fidel Ambina who opened the scoreboard after 28 minutes but the lead was short-lived as Chippa player Azola Ntsabo netted the equaliser just before the halftime break.
The Chilli Boys came out guns blazing in the second half dominating the game but missed opportunities.
Tensions ran high towards the dying minutes of the game as a scuffle broke between the players.
Chippa forced to settle for draw against CT City
Image: Eugene Coetzee
