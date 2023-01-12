×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Chippa coach Mammila tells Safa to get help for Bafana from Motsepe

Premium
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 12 January 2023

Flamboyant Chippa United head coach Morgan Mammila has appealed to Safa to ask Caf president and Mamelodi Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe to help Bafana Bafana out of their rut.

Season after season the Brazilians dominate the domestic scene, successfully winning five consecutive DStv Premiership league titles...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana
Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...

Most Read