Chippa coach Mammila tells Safa to get help for Bafana from Motsepe
Premium
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 12 January 2023
Flamboyant Chippa United head coach Morgan Mammila has appealed to Safa to ask Caf president and Mamelodi Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe to help Bafana Bafana out of their rut.
Season after season the Brazilians dominate the domestic scene, successfully winning five consecutive DStv Premiership league titles...
Chippa coach Mammila tells Safa to get help for Bafana from Motsepe
Flamboyant Chippa United head coach Morgan Mammila has appealed to Safa to ask Caf president and Mamelodi Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe to help Bafana Bafana out of their rut.
Season after season the Brazilians dominate the domestic scene, successfully winning five consecutive DStv Premiership league titles...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer