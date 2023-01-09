Zwane’s focus, ahead of their next game against AmaZulu FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban (7.30pm), will be on finishing as he was mostly happy with the effort of his boys on Saturday.
“I think after conceding, we looked like we were going to score at any given time, but it was one of those nights where you could try everything but the keeper kept them in the game,” Zwane said.
“I can’t fault the boys, I think they gave their best and did everything and we can always learn from our mistakes.
“Next time we have to bury the chances we created and that’s why I say football can be funny sometimes.”
‘Sometimes football can be funny,’: Chiefs coach Zwane baffled
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Disappointed Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane wants his players to learn from their mistakes and stop being wasteful in front of goal, after a humbling DStv Premiership defeat to Sekhukhune United.
Chiefs suffered a 1-0 loss to Babina Noko at FNB Stadium on Saturday, a day that was reserved for Amakhosi’s 53rd birthday celebrations.
Zwane felt Amakhosi lost a match that they could have easily won after dominating the match and creating better scoring opportunities, but couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net.
What made defeat even more bitter for Zwane, is that Vusimuzi Mncube’s goal was a result of one of their mistakes.
“Sometimes football can be funny,” Zwane said.
“I think we started the game a little bit sluggish and allowed them to press us and not allow time and space on the ball.
“But at the same time we had opportunities because we wanted to apply that pressure to get that space.
“I think in the first half we had better chances than them to go to half time leading at least by 2-0. But it wasn’t to be,” he said.
“In the second half, against the run of play we made one mistake and conceded. But even before that we created a couple of chances and could have capitalised on them,” Zwane said.
