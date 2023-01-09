×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Chippa plan to enter 2023 with a bang

Chilli Boys out to upset Sundowns at Loftus

Premium
By VUYOKAZI NKANJENI - 09 January 2023

Chippa United are boldly planning to produce a sizeable upset by beating defending DStv Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday (7.30pm).

The Gqeberha side have endured a slow start to the second half of the season, playing to a 1-1 draw against Stellenbosch in their first match after the restart followed by a 2-0 defeat to Moroka Swallows on Friday...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana
Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...

Most Read