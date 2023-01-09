Chippa plan to enter 2023 with a bang
Chilli Boys out to upset Sundowns at Loftus
By VUYOKAZI NKANJENI - 09 January 2023
Chippa United are boldly planning to produce a sizeable upset by beating defending DStv Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday (7.30pm).
The Gqeberha side have endured a slow start to the second half of the season, playing to a 1-1 draw against Stellenbosch in their first match after the restart followed by a 2-0 defeat to Moroka Swallows on Friday...
