Sundowns have not won league and Chiefs still in it: Zwane and Dolly
Sports reporter
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)
The race to win the 2022-2023 DStv Premiership is still on and Kaizer Chiefs are still in it, Amakhosi coach Arthur Zwane and forward star Keagan Dolly say.
The duo's comments at a media day at Chiefs' village in Naturena on Thursday follow Swallows coach Ernst Middendorp's statement this week congratulating log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns on winning their sixth successive league title.
Former Chiefs coach Middendorp's comment, made after Sundowns beat the Dube Birds 2-0 at Loftus Stadium on Tuesday night and coming just before the league reached its halfway stage, raised eyebrows.
Sundowns' win over Swallows was their eighth in a row and sixth without conceding a goal. It opened a seven-point gap for Downs (34 points from 14 games) over Pretoria neighbours SuperSport United (27 from 14).
Zwane and Dolly brushed aside Middendorp's comments and agreed with Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena, who insisted on Tuesday it was far too early to call the championship for his team.
“There are still 16 games to play and I would concur with Sundowns coach Rulani who said the league has never been won in January,” said Zwane, whose side is in fourth place and 10 points behind Sundowns as they prepare to meet Sekhukhune United at FNB Stadium on Saturday (7.30pm).
“Our focus is to look at ourselves and what we can improve. We'll take one game at a time and in every game we play to win maximum points. I hope in all the remaining games we'll be able to grind out the results and be up there to compete with the best.
“Look at SuperSport and [third-placed] Richards Bay — they're doing well and Sundowns are leading the pack. It's never going to be an easy one and I believe it will go down to the wire.”
Dolly, who has featured in all 14 league games for Chiefs this season and contributed three goals and two assists, also insisted Amakhosi are still with a chance to win the title the club last won in 2015.
“We're only reaching the halfway mark now. There's still a lot to play for. I think in the past Sundowns won the league in the last 20 minutes, so anything can happen,” he said.
“I think for us it's important not to focus on what they [Sundowns] are doing. We have our own race to run. Our next focus is on Sekhukhune this weekend.”
Middendorp said on Tuesday the chasing teams might as well concede the title to Sundowns.
“It is only May but they can celebrate with what I have seen today [Tuesday]. For me it is clear they have already won the league — if they don’t continue with the way they are going at the moment they will only have destroyed themselves,” the colourful German said.
“They are too smart, too clever and the resources are there — this championship is done for the season.”
Middendorp's take was not completely out of tune, given the depth in player power Sundowns have and that they have scored 17 goals and conceded one in their past eight league matches, and won all of those.
Mokwena, who began his tenure promoted to head coach from a co-coaching system with an emphatic 5-0 win over Maritzburg United in October, will be looking to win his fifth league match in a row when Downs visit surprise package rookies Richards Bay at King Zwelithini Stadium on Friday.
Gavin Hunt's SuperSport, the team many tip as having the potential to push Sundowns to the wire, will have to beat Lamontville Golden Arrows at Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu, Durban, on Saturday to remain a place behind the Brazilians.
