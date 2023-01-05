“We also have Ntando Nkosi who is with the first team now. He got a bit of a setback but he is a youngster who is going to be something special.
“The good thing is you have players who have quality and experience around Cassius, which is important. Training with Themba Zwane, Peter Shalulile, Haashim Domingo, Lesedi Kapinga and Gift Motupa every day will make these youngsters better.
“The future is bright and we can move into the space where young talent comes through the youth system to the first team rather than from outside to the first team.”
Mokwena said Mailula will only improve by getting minutes on the pitch in matches.
“Offensive players only improve through experience, young players that play in the defensive or midfield line can get better through training — through a lot of assistance with simulating situations.
“Players like Cassius will only get better with being on the pitch because you can’t simulate these situations. You can’t simulate pressure, you can’t simulate pressure situations where you have scored in the previous game and this game you don’t score.
“[Situations where] the angle is like this in this situation and three seconds later you have a bit more space. Offensive players have to be on the pitch to get better and that is the process for Cassius and [22-year-old Ethiopian forward signing] Nasir Abubeker.”
Sundowns coach Mokwena calls for patience with promising Mailula
Sports reporter
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
As Cassius Mailula continues to take baby steps at Mamelodi Sundowns, coach Rulani Mokwena has pleaded with the public not to put too much pressure on the Brazilians' emerging star.
The 21-year-old Mailula is Sundowns’ breakthrough player this season with four goals from as many appearances in the league after he received an opportunity in the absence of injured Peter Shalulile.
Mokwena stressed Mailula has a long way to go in his career at Sundowns, who meet third-placed Richards Bay FC in their DStv Premiership clash at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Friday (7.30pm).
“Earlier in the season when Cassius was scoring everyone was shouting but I said calm down,” Mokwena said after in-form league leaders Downs beat Swallows FC 2-0 at Loftus on Tuesday night.
“I still say calm down because there is a long way to go for him. We sit for a long period and do corrections, we sit down and show him the pictures [video analysis].
“Of course, the pictures don’t come exactly the same way as the feel and adaptation to different situations on the pitch happen.
“The only way for him to get better is to live the moments on the pitch and that’s going to happen with all the young players in the team. We have another promising youngster in [reserve player] Jerome Karelse and I think he will be something special.
“We also have Ntando Nkosi who is with the first team now. He got a bit of a setback but he is a youngster who is going to be something special.
“The good thing is you have players who have quality and experience around Cassius, which is important. Training with Themba Zwane, Peter Shalulile, Haashim Domingo, Lesedi Kapinga and Gift Motupa every day will make these youngsters better.
“The future is bright and we can move into the space where young talent comes through the youth system to the first team rather than from outside to the first team.”
Mokwena said Mailula will only improve by getting minutes on the pitch in matches.
“Offensive players only improve through experience, young players that play in the defensive or midfield line can get better through training — through a lot of assistance with simulating situations.
“Players like Cassius will only get better with being on the pitch because you can’t simulate these situations. You can’t simulate pressure, you can’t simulate pressure situations where you have scored in the previous game and this game you don’t score.
“[Situations where] the angle is like this in this situation and three seconds later you have a bit more space. Offensive players have to be on the pitch to get better and that is the process for Cassius and [22-year-old Ethiopian forward signing] Nasir Abubeker.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer