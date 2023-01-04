Sundowns explode at the end against Birds to continue march on title

Swallows could only hold on for about an hour against this relentless Mamelodi Sundowns machine that is swaggering towards a sixth championship title.

As the clocked ticked past 60 minutes, it appeared Swallows could get something from this DStv Premiership match at Loftus but Sundowns exploded into a full-blown marvel to register an ultimately impressive 2-0 win.

In the bigger scheme of things, the Brazilians have extended their lead at the top of the table to 34 points, a seven-point advantage ahead second-placed SuperSport United.

This was the fourth successive league win for Rulani Mokwena since he was appointed.

Even more impressive, Sundowns have scored 12 goals since Mokwena took over the coaching reins, winning 5-0 against Maritzburg United, 3-0 against Royal AM, 2-0 against Orlando Pirates and 2-0 against Swallows.