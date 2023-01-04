Man United not title contenders but belief is growing, says Ten Hag

Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag said his side cannot be considered title contenders yet this season, but the belief in the squad is growing after another victory over Bournemouth on Tuesday.
Goals from Casemiro, Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford at Old Trafford earned United a fourth league win in a row, closing the gap to leaders Arsenal to nine points.
United struggled to their worst-ever Premier League points total last season and have not won the English top-flight title since 2013, when Alex Ferguson was still in charge.
“That's a big step,” Ten Hag said when asked about United's involvement in the title race.
“No, but the belief is growing and that's a good signal. We have to give every game 100 per cent energy and focus and if you keep in that philosophy it's possible (a title bid).
“We don't get too far ahead, it is January, not even half a season, the next game is Everton coming quickly, so we will enjoy 24 hours and then move on.”
United have won four consecutive home Premier League games without conceding a goal for the first time since a run of six between May and October 2017, and have not conceded in the league at home since a 3-1 win over Arsenal in September.
Goalkeeper David de Gea needed to make several fine saves to preserve another clean sheet on Tuesday and drew specific praise from his manager.
“We only stay strong defensively if we do our jobs and give 100 per cent in every situation,” he added.
“He (De Gea) performed really well. He made some brilliant saves and today one of the reasons we have so many clean sheets is David de Gea. Against West Ham, for example, I remember a save from him. In general, we don't concede so many chances.”
Chances were few and far between in the Manchester rain in the first half, but Brazilian midfielder Casemiro did make one count by volleying home from a free-kick to give United the lead in the 23rd minute.
Bournemouth never really threatened to get an equaliser, with the game effectively over as a contest after a rare goal from England full-back Luke Shaw doubled the hosts' advantage early in the second half.
United missed a flurry of late chances to add a third before the club's top scorer this season, Marcus Rashford, added one more to his tally late on to put the seal on another impressive victory for Erik ten Hag's side.
“I'm happy with the result, today it was not our best game,” Ten Hag said. “We have to be honest, we didn't play that smart as a team.
United have made Old Trafford a much more daunting place this season.
Ten Hag made four changes from the win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on the weekend and that seemed to disrupt United's flow as they struggled to create many early openings.
One free-kick unlocked Bournemouth, however, with Christian Eriksen fizzing a pinpoint centre onto the boot of Casemiro, whose controlled finish ensured his second goal for the club.
One downside to an otherwise smooth opening period for United was an injury picked up by Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek on just his second league start of the season.
Shaw then started a flowing move that he completed with a sweeping finish in the 49th minute for his first United goal since March 2021.
That sparked the visitors into life, with goalkeeper David de Gea forced into a trio of fine saves to keep Bournemouth out.
United youngster Alejandro Garnacho then struck the post as the home side responded before Rashford scored for the fourth successive match in all competitions four minutes from time. — Reuters
