Lampard under pressure as Everton slump to Brighton defeat

The odds on Everton manager Frank Lampard getting the sack tumbled on Tuesday after a dismal 4-1 home defeat by Brighton and Hove Albion left them just above the Premier League relegation zone.
Bookmakers William Hill were offering odds of 1/5 on the former England international becoming the next Premier League manager to get the sack after a dire performance that saw his team booed by the home fans at Goodison Park.
“You are not going to win every week. We have to get back to the work. It is as simple as that. I am a Premier League football manager, there is pressure in the job wherever you are,” Lampard told Sky Sports after the Brighton defeat.
With his team in 16th place on 15 points, three ahead of bottom side Southampton, Lampard and his players had a long discussion about what went wrong against the Seagulls at full-time, but he remained tight-lipped about what was said.
“I won't go through what was said in the dressing room afterwards, it's up to us to put it right and we go again against Manchester United in a few days,” Lampard told reporters.
After holding champions Manchester City to a 1-1 draw in their last game, Everton were booed off by the Goodison Park faithful at halftime when they went in 1-0 down to Brighton, but the worst was yet to come.
A woeful spell saw the visitors net three goals between the 51st and 57th minutes, with Everton's only response coming from the penalty spot in second-half stoppage time.
“Very disappointing. It was even in the first half I would say, in general play, it was pretty even, (then) three goals in six minutes, defensive mistakes finishes the game,” he said.
The former England international did not rule out adding players to his squad as he tried to hold on to his job.
“We are trying to help the squad. We will look at that,” he said.
Winger Kaoru Mitoma, who scored in Brighton's 4-2 home defeat by Arsenal in their last outing, wasted an early chance with a header but more than made up for it with a clinical run and finish in the 14th minute to open the scoring.
Brighton's teenaged Irish striker Evan Ferguson, rewarded with his first league start after coming off the bench to score against Arsenal, blasted home a first-time shot seven minutes into the second half to extend the visitors' lead.
That goal prompted a complete defensive collapse by Everton as Solly March was allowed to waltz across the Everton defence before firing home in the 54th minute.
Everton reacted by going up the other end and winning a corner, but any chance they had of clawing their way back into the game was snuffed out when Brighton won the ball and countered, with Pascal Gross netting their fourth with a lovely chipped finish in the 57th.
It took until stoppage time for Everton to get a consolation goal, Demarai Gray scoring from the spot after Alex Iwobi was fouled by keeper Roberto Sanchez, but it was cold comfort for the home fans, who booed their side loudly at the final whistle.
“Great result, obviously, bouncing back from last week (losing to Arsenal), it was probably the best we could ask for,” Brighton goalscorer Ferguson said.
“We came in at halftime and knew we could do better and knew we had them. We came and tried to give our best. Luckily the goals came through,” he added. — Reuters
Lampard under pressure as Everton slump to Brighton defeat
Image: Jan Kruger/Getty Images
