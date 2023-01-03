Speaking with referees is like talking to my microwave, says Liverpool's Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said there is no point raising complaints with Premier League referees as it is like speaking to a microwave, with the German left fuming by the officiating in their 3-1 defeat at Brentford on Monday.
Klopp said Brentford were “stretching the rules” with their pushing and holding, especially at set pieces, and thought Bryan Mbeumo's third goal should have been ruled out for a foul.
When asked whether he had spoken to the match officials about the issue, Klopp told beIN Sports: “Yeah, but actually that's exactly the same as I would talk to my microwave, you get no response, really. It's always the same.
“Before the season they gave us advice that the players have to be careful in these moments because the refs will have an eye on it. You see in these games pretty much everything is allowed, it's always on the edge and they are using it.”
Virgil van Dijk was one of three Liverpool players to come off at halftime but Klopp confirmed the defender was substituted due to a niggle, while the other two — Harvey Elliott and Konstantinos Tsimikas — were for tactical reasons.
“Virgil felt a little bit of the muscle and said it is fine, and he is a very good judge of this kind of thing. But I didn't want to take any risks,” Klopp said.
“The physios looked quite happy when I said we don't take risks. It's not an injury, he just felt the intensity.”
Klopp admitted Brentford showed more desire than his players.
“It was a wild game, it's a game Brentford really wants,” Klopp told Sky Sports.
“I'm not sure you can control it, each corner is a massive threat, we concede the first goal when we should already be 2-0 up. We have to be much more clear when we are in control of the game and we couldn't do that tonight.”
An own goal by Ibrahima Konate after a corner and a strike from Yoane Wissa gave Brentford a two-goal cushion in the first half while they also had two strikes ruled out after VAR reviews.
Liverpool responded with a headed goal from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the second half but Brentford made sure of the victory with a late strike from Mbeumo, which Klopp thought should have been disallowed for a foul by the forward on Konate.
Brentford coach Thomas Frank hailed his side after yet another victory against one of the Premier League's top sides. Brentford beat Arsenal and Chelsea in their debut campaign in the top flight while in their second season they thrashed Manchester United 4-0 and beaten Manchester City 2-1.
“I can’t say that they’re surprising me massively but they keep impressing me,” the Danish coach said.
“It’s a fantastic result for us in many, many ways but to do what we were capable of doing here against Liverpool is very impressive.”
Liverpool remain sixth in the league, four points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, who have played a game less. — Reuters
