LaLiga files charges over Vinicius abuse, outlines measures to ‘eradicate’ racism

“LaLiga has also asked the Valladolid Magistrates' Courts to transfer the complaint to the Public Prosecutor's Office for Hate Crimes so that it can participate in the case.”

The league said it would increase efforts to “eradicate any kind of violence, racism or xenophobia inside and outside stadiums”.

“The number of LaLiga integrity officers present at matches where there is a risk of racist insults will be increased, to maximise detection and identification of this type of behaviour, which has no place in sport.

“Furthermore, in stadiums where there is considered to be a risk of possible racist behaviour in the stands, messages will be broadcast over the public address system and advertising hoardings surrounding the pitch to combat and condemn racism.”