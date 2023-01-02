Zwane has ‘top-class’ prospect to replace Bimenyimana if top scorer is injured

“He scored a great goal, it was a great movement. That’s what we always want to do — to perfect and polish and be better.
Chiefs were missing several front-line players including Khama Billiat and Phathutshedzo Nange.
Amakhosi promoted Duba to the senior side ahead of the World Cup break after his strong performances for their DStv Diski Challenge team.
Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane says he is not concerned about the injury to DStv Premiership top scorer Caleb-Bonfils Bimenyimana as he believes he has a top-class young prospect he can field as a replacement in Wandile Duba.
The 20-year-old Duba made his debut off the bench as Bimenyimana limped off in the 83rd minute after the Ugandan’s 14th-minute strike broke the deadlock as Chiefs made a 2-0 winning return from the World Cup break against Lamontville Golden Arrows at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.
The extent of Bimenyimana's injury was not immediately available.
Zwane revealed he should also have Ashley du Preez back from injury as an option in his forward line for fourth-placed Chiefs’ next match against 15th-positioned Sekhukhune United at FNB Stadium on Saturday night.
Bonfils Bimenyimana announce his arrival in South Africa with two goals for Kaizer Chiefs against Supersport United. Here are some of his best moments
Bimenyimana’s goal, receiving a pass from Keagan Dolly and turning and striking sharply, took him to the top of the league’s scoring charts on seven goals, ahead of SuperSport United’s Bradley Grobler and Mamelodi Sundowns’ Peter Shalulile on six each.
“I’m happy for him. That’s what strikers are supposed to do,” Zwane said.
“The game today has evolved where we no longer play with sitting strikers who are always waiting. We have to get strikers who can break the lines and open spaces for others to exploit.
“But he’s also good in holding the ball and knowing how and when to turn and give it to others to finish.
Highlights of the match between Kaizer Chiefs and Golden Arrows played at the FNB Stadium.
“He scored a great goal, it was a great movement. That’s what we always want to do — to perfect and polish and be better.
“I’m happy for him and for other players who helped him perform. For me, his performance was good though as a striker I expect more.
“I’m not worried about his injury right now. If he’s injured we’ll play the young man ‘Wandi’ [Duba] — he’s got the potential to score goals so we have no fear.
“You saw when he went in there he showed a lot of fearlessness. Obviously, football is a game of mistakes and he made some here and there but make no mistake he’s a top-class player, he’s going places that young man, so I don’t have to worry.
“Mduduzi [Shabalala] also came in. So we’ll improvise, we’ll come up with a plan.”
Chiefs were missing several front-line players including Khama Billiat and Phathutshedzo Nange.
Amakhosi promoted Duba to the senior side ahead of the World Cup break after his strong performances for their DStv Diski Challenge team.
