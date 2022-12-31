Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr - Saudi state TV

He represented Portugal in Qatar, where he became the first player to score in five World Cups after netting a penalty in his side's opening Group H game against Ghana.

Portugal were knocked out in the quarter-finals by Morocco.

Ronaldo said Qatar would probably be his last World Cup as he plans to retire at 40, with a move to Saudi Arabia likely to mark the swansong in the career one of the game's greatest current players alongside Lionel Messi.