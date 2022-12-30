Watching the World Cup was good for Kaizer Chiefs, says Zitha Kwinika

Kaizer Chiefs had a strong preparation camp for the return of the DStv Premiership, defender Zitha Kwinika said ahead of the team's first match back against Lamontville Golden Arrows at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).

The former Stellenbosch FC centre back said even watching the World Cup in Qatar on TV was beneficial to the players as they absorbed the high-level football and latest tactical developments.

The Premiership returns from the domestic break for the World Cup with five matches on Friday, including a big clash between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates at Loftus Versfeld, and three more games on Saturday.