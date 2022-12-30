'Most divine of footballers': Lineker, Bolt, Obama and others react to death of Pele
Brazil soccer great Pele died on Thursday, aged 82, after a long battle with cancer.
The following are some of the reactions to his death:
England legend Gary Lineker
Pele has died. The most divine of footballers and joyous of men. He played a game only a few chosen ones have come close to — three times he lifted the most coveted gold trophy in that beautiful yellow shirt. He may have left us but he’ll always have footballing immortality. RIP Pele.
Brazil captain and Chelsea captain Thiago Silva, on Instagram
Rest in peace 'Rei' (King), God bless all his family.
Paris St-Germain and France striker Kylian Mbappe
The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten. RIP KING ...
Brazilian Football Confederation
“Pele was much more than the greatest sportsman of all time. The King of Soccer was the ultimate exponent of a victorious Brazil, never afraid of any difficulty.
“A black, poor boy born in Tres Coracoes, Pele showed us that there is always a new path. He promised his father he would win a World Cup and he won us three, in addition to scoring 95 goals in 113 games with Brazil's national team.
“The King gave us a new Brazil and we can only thank him for his legacy. Thank you, Pele.”
Liverpool FC
A legend, icon and true great of the game who will forever be remembered. Rest in peace, Pele.”
Former US President Barack Obama
Pelé was one of the greatest to ever play the beautiful game. And as one of the most recognisable athletes in the world, he understood the power of sports to bring people together. Our thoughts are with his family and everyone who loved and admired him.
Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt
A Sporting Legend. Rest in Peace King Pele.
Former Manchester United and Denmark star Peter Schmeichel
You made the world fall in love with football. Rest in peace, Pele.
Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal
Today a great world sport is going again. A sad day for the world of football, for the world of sport. His legacy will always remain. I didn't see him play, I wasn't that lucky, but they always taught me and told me that he was the King of football.
Other tweets included:
Leo Messi on Instagram: Rest in Peace, Pelé. pic.twitter.com/4pv4mTKZHB— Leo Messi 🔟 (@WeAreMessi) December 29, 2022
Everything you see any player doing, Pelé did it first. RIP ⚽️🤴🏿 pic.twitter.com/SeW0z1hQTm— Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) December 29, 2022
A giant of the game and the reason so many of us love football. Rest in peace, legend. 👑 @Pele pic.twitter.com/biAlOTnIaT— Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) December 29, 2022
Today, we say goodbye to the best ever 🕊️ Rest in eternal peace, Pele, you'll be missed my millions and millions. Legend 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/KfUkO0Nvdi— Samuel Eto'o (@SamuelEtoo) December 29, 2022
Rest in peace, Pele.— Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 29, 2022
Thank you for the joy you brought to football fans around the world ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ypo6NGxdqS
Barça expresses its sorrow to learn of the death of the "Rei" Pelé, one of the greatest footballers of all time. He made football greater than ever. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/r8TQbVyN28— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 29, 2022