Sundowns hitman Shalulile available for crunch clash against Pirates

Mamelodi Sundowns hitman Peter Shalulile is in contention to play against Orlando Pirates in the DStv Premiership clash at Loftus on Friday.

Shalulile, who has been out of action since October nursing a muscle injury, has fully recovered and is available for selection when the season returns from the two–month break for World Cup.

In the Namibian’s absence highly–rated attacker Cassius Mailula got an opportunity and repaid the faith in him from coach Rulani Mokwena with sparkling performances capped by three goals and one assist in the league.