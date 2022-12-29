Sundowns hitman Shalulile available for crunch clash against Pirates
Mamelodi Sundowns hitman Peter Shalulile is in contention to play against Orlando Pirates in the DStv Premiership clash at Loftus on Friday.
Shalulile, who has been out of action since October nursing a muscle injury, has fully recovered and is available for selection when the season returns from the two–month break for World Cup.
In the Namibian’s absence highly–rated attacker Cassius Mailula got an opportunity and repaid the faith in him from coach Rulani Mokwena with sparkling performances capped by three goals and one assist in the league.
“He [Shalulile] is one week on the green grass with the team – the protocol is first return to training and then availability for selection,” Mokwena said on Wednesday.
“He has only gone past the first stage of rehabilitation. We will see what happens. Everything always depends on the individual and how the player’s physiological reaction to the medical treatment goes.
“He has not played any friendly matches yet but he has now taken part in training. He is not out of selection but we will wait for medical greenlight and take it from there.”
Sundowns defender Grant Kekana admitted it is always tough against improved Pirates.
“As the years go, teams also improve and Pirates have been in that transition where they have been getting a lot more quality players and they are a lot more motivated now.
“It is always a tough fixture but at the same time an entertaining one. We [the players] always love playing these games.
“Also it is good for the fans because of the rivalry between the two teams. We are well prepared and it is going to be a tough match.
“You can never tell how the game is going to pan out because we [Sundowns and Pirates] both always bring our 'A' game to the match. In that last MTN8 meeting in Polokwane, we shot ourselves in the foot and the coaches made us aware of that.
“Every game we play against them we rectify our mistakes we have gladly done that in anticipation of this one, which is going to be difficult for both teams.”
Trophy machine Sundowns were shocked 3-0 (also the aggregate score) in the second leg of their MTN8 semifinal against coach Jose Riveiro's new-look Pirates, who went on to beat AmaZulu 1-0 in the final.
The Brazilians gained some form of revenge in the final of the single-day, friendly Black Label Cup where they handed the Buccaneers a 4-0 humbling.
Downs go into this match sitting on top of the standings and looking to increase their lead while fifth-placed Pirates will be out to push towards the top three.