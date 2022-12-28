Chelsea win tempered by fresh injury concern for James

Chelsea returned to winning ways in their first appearance after the World Cup break, but delight at their 2-0 home victory over Bournemouth on Tuesday was tempered by new injury concern for Reece James.
The England right-back lasted only 53 minutes on his return from the knee injury that ruled him out of the World Cup in Qatar, leaving Chelsea fearing the worst as they await a more detailed examination and prognosis.
“He’s not good but we’ll have to wait and see. It’s too early for me to speculate but whenever he comes off like that, it is not positive,” manager Graham Potter said.
Eight minutes into the second half, James signalled to the bench that he needed to come off before going down in some discomfort.
He looked distraught as he lay on the pitch at Stamford Bridge receiving treatment but did walk off on his own.
The 23-year-old had surgery after suffering a knee injury against AC Milan in the Champions League on October 11 and it was the knee that looked to be the cause of his anguish again.
“We’ll have to keep our fingers crossed and find out in the next day or two,” added Potter.
Chelsea, who had not won in their last five league matches and started Tuesday’s game ninth in the standings, were rejuvenated with James in the right-back position as they scored twice in the opening 23 minutes to secure the three points.
James took no time at all to remind of his ability, especially as Chelsea swept forward with quick pace in a convincing performance.
On the eve of the match, Potter had said James was in a “good place” after the “challenging period” of missing out on the World Cup.
“It was a World Cup and they come around every four years. So when you're young, the perspective is not so easy to get,” said Potter.
“I have to say he is in a good mood, he is in a good place. He has trained with us, is training well and is a good teammate. He has dealt with it well.”
Kai Havertz and Mason Mount both netted in the first half of a dominant performance but the hosts will feel they could have won by a bigger margin given the possession they enjoyed and the chances they created.
Bournemouth have now lost four of their past five league games and remain in 14th place on 16 points.
Havertz had Chelsea ahead after 16 minutes at the end of a swift move through the middle, started by Jorginho, helped on by Mount and then with Raheem Sterling delivering a perfect cross to the back post for the German to stretch into the net.
The quick movement of the ball was characteristic of the home side's approach as they overwhelmed Bournemouth in all departments.
Chelsea extended their lead in the 23rd minute at the end of another storming forward drive, with several players involved before Havertz laid it back for Mount to hit a right-footed curler into the net from outside the penalty area.
Bournemouth, whose manager Gary O’Neil was marking his first league match in charge since being handed the job permanently, took almost an hour before testing Kepa Arrizabalaga with substitute Jaidon Anthony's shot easily saved by the Chelsea goalkeeper.
The Spaniard made a much more vital stop in the 78th minute to deny midfielder, Ryan Christie.
Bournemouth will now look to the January transfer window to strengthen their squad, said O'Neil. “As with everybody we'll look at areas that we can improve,” he said. — Reuters
Chelsea win tempered by fresh injury concern for James
Image: ANDREW COULDRIDGE / REUTERS
Chelsea returned to winning ways in their first appearance after the World Cup break, but delight at their 2-0 home victory over Bournemouth on Tuesday was tempered by new injury concern for Reece James.
The England right-back lasted only 53 minutes on his return from the knee injury that ruled him out of the World Cup in Qatar, leaving Chelsea fearing the worst as they await a more detailed examination and prognosis.
“He’s not good but we’ll have to wait and see. It’s too early for me to speculate but whenever he comes off like that, it is not positive,” manager Graham Potter said.
Eight minutes into the second half, James signalled to the bench that he needed to come off before going down in some discomfort.
He looked distraught as he lay on the pitch at Stamford Bridge receiving treatment but did walk off on his own.
The 23-year-old had surgery after suffering a knee injury against AC Milan in the Champions League on October 11 and it was the knee that looked to be the cause of his anguish again.
“We’ll have to keep our fingers crossed and find out in the next day or two,” added Potter.
Chelsea, who had not won in their last five league matches and started Tuesday’s game ninth in the standings, were rejuvenated with James in the right-back position as they scored twice in the opening 23 minutes to secure the three points.
James took no time at all to remind of his ability, especially as Chelsea swept forward with quick pace in a convincing performance.
On the eve of the match, Potter had said James was in a “good place” after the “challenging period” of missing out on the World Cup.
“It was a World Cup and they come around every four years. So when you're young, the perspective is not so easy to get,” said Potter.
“I have to say he is in a good mood, he is in a good place. He has trained with us, is training well and is a good teammate. He has dealt with it well.”
Kai Havertz and Mason Mount both netted in the first half of a dominant performance but the hosts will feel they could have won by a bigger margin given the possession they enjoyed and the chances they created.
Bournemouth have now lost four of their past five league games and remain in 14th place on 16 points.
Havertz had Chelsea ahead after 16 minutes at the end of a swift move through the middle, started by Jorginho, helped on by Mount and then with Raheem Sterling delivering a perfect cross to the back post for the German to stretch into the net.
The quick movement of the ball was characteristic of the home side's approach as they overwhelmed Bournemouth in all departments.
Chelsea extended their lead in the 23rd minute at the end of another storming forward drive, with several players involved before Havertz laid it back for Mount to hit a right-footed curler into the net from outside the penalty area.
Bournemouth, whose manager Gary O’Neil was marking his first league match in charge since being handed the job permanently, took almost an hour before testing Kepa Arrizabalaga with substitute Jaidon Anthony's shot easily saved by the Chelsea goalkeeper.
The Spaniard made a much more vital stop in the 78th minute to deny midfielder, Ryan Christie.
Bournemouth will now look to the January transfer window to strengthen their squad, said O'Neil. “As with everybody we'll look at areas that we can improve,” he said. — Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer