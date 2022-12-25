'French didn't mention this': ref hits back at criticism over Argentina goal

Szymon Marciniak, the first referee from Poland to officiate a World Cup final, faced criticism from French media that he should have chalked off Messi's extra-time goal because two Argentina substitutes appeared to enter the pitch before the ball went into the net.

French newspaper L'Equipe mentioned the International Football Association Board's Law 3, paragraph 9, which includes that the referee must disallow the goal if a substituted player was on the field of play when the goal was scored.

Marciniak responded to the criticism in a unique manner.

He pulled up a screenshot on his phone that showed seven French substitutes had entered the field while they were celebrating one of Mbappé's goals.

“The French didn't mention this photo, where you can see how there are seven Frenchmen on the pitch when Mbappé scores a goal,” Marciniak said as he held up the phone.

Marciniak's comments came after a petition, asking the final to be replayed due to officiating errors, was launched. The petition had passed 220,000 signatures.