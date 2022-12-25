×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Brazil soccer legend Pele's family gather at hospital bedside

By Reuters - 25 December 2022
(Image was rotated from its original perspective.) Brazil fans hold a banner showing support for former legend Pele during their team's World Cup last-16 match between against South Korea at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar on December 5 2022.
(Image was rotated from its original perspective.) Brazil fans hold a banner showing support for former legend Pele during their team's World Cup last-16 match between against South Korea at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar on December 5 2022.
Image: Lars Baron/Getty Images

Brazilian soccer legend Pele's family members gathered at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo on Saturday, where the 82-year-old, widely considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, has been since late November.

Doctors said this week that Pele's cancer had advanced and that he requires care related to renal and cardiac dysfunction. His family said he would remain in a Sao Paulo hospital over Christmas.

Pele has received regular medical treatment since a tumour was removed from his colon in September last year.

“Almost all of them. Merry Christmas. Gratitude, love, togetherness, family. The essence of Christmas. We thank you all for all the love and light you send,” his daughter Kely Nascimento wrote on Instagram with a picture of their family in the hospital.

Pele's son Edinho, who played in goal for Santos in the 1990s, posted a picture of himself holding his father's hand to Instagram on Saturday, with the caption “Father... my strength is yours.”

subscribe

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
ANC elective conference start delayed, Mabe confirms NDZ and others won't face ...

Most Read