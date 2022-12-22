‘Objective of African country winning the World Cup is alive,’ Motsepe

President of Confederation of African Football (Caf) Patrice Motsepe said the objective of an African nation winning the Fifa World Cup is alive and within reach after Morocco’s recent success.

Morocco became the first African side to reach the semifinals of the world showpiece that was hosted by Qatar and Lionel Messi’s Argentina were crowned champions.

The north Africans finished fourth at the tournament after their loss to Croatia in the playoffs for third/fourth place on Saturday.

Speaking to media in Johannesburg, S A, Motsepe said Caf is particularly excited by the historic victories of Morocco as well as the impressive performances of Senegal, Cameroon, Tunisia and Ghana.

Senegal were the only other African side that managed to make it out of the group stages before going down to England in the round of 16.