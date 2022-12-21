Brentford's Toney charged with 30 more alleged betting breaches

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been charged with 30 more alleged breaches of betting rules, England's Football Association (FA) said.
The 26-year-old Toney was in November charged with misconduct, breaching the rules 232 times between 2017 and 2021.
“In addition to the previous charge, it is alleged that the Brentford FC forward breached FA Rule E8 a further 30 times between 14 March 2017 and 18 February 2019,” FA said in a statement.
A report in the Daily Mail newspaper in November said Toney had been under investigation for about seven months regarding the alleged betting activity before he played for Brentford.
It added there were no suggestions that he had bet on his own team to lose matches.
After the newspaper report, Toney said he was assisting the FA with its enquiries.
Brentford said in a statement that private discussions with Toney and his legal representatives would continue but made no further comment.
Toney, who has scored 10 goals in 14 Premier League games this season, was not called up by England for the World Cup. The FA said Toney has until Jan. 4 to respond.
• Newcastle United secured a 1-0 win over Bournemouth in the League Cup fourth round on Tuesday after an own goal from Adam Smith.
Newcastle controlled much of the match but lacked the energy and the instinct to score in the first half.
Newcastle striker Callum Wilson found the back of the net after 26 minutes but a late flag for offside cut his celebration short.
Kieffer Moore could have sent the visitors ahead after 56 minutes but his header from inside the box went just past the post.
It took 67 minutes before Newcastle managed to seal the win, with Smith miscalculating a cross and heading in an own goal.
Leicester City enjoyed complete control at MK Dons as they completed a 3-0 win thanks to goals from Youri Tielemans, Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy.
Third-tier Lincoln City grabbed a second-minute lead through a Gavin Bazunu own goal at Southampton but Nathan Jones's side turned it about to win 2-1 after two goals from Che Adams.
A Raul Jimenez penalty and Rayan Ait-Nouri's stoppage-time goal sealed Wolverhampton Wanderers a 2-0 victory over Gillingham.
• Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison will undergo an MRI scan after picking up a hamstring injury during Brazil's World Cup quarterfinal loss against Croatia, coach Antonio Conte said on Tuesday.
The other Tottenham players who also sustained injuries at the World Cup, Uruguay's Rodrigo Betancur and Wales' Ben Davies, have returned to training. Betancur aims to feature in Conte's side on Jan. 1 against Aston Villa.
“Ben Davies is OK and started to work with us last week, he has recovered. Rodrigo has started to work. I think that he’s going to be good for the game against Aston Villa,” Conte told SPURSPLAY.
“For Richy, tomorrow he’s going to have an MRI (scan) to know very well the importance of the injury. After tomorrow we will see very well the time he needs to recover.”
Richarlison scored three times for Brazil at the tournament in Qatar before being injured six minutes from the end of regular time in the match where Croatia won on penalties.
Tottenham, fourth in Premier League, take on Ligue 1's Nice in a friendly on Wednesday before resuming league action by visiting Brentford on Monday. — Reuters
Image: CRAIG BROUGH / REUTERS
