×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

All France players start training ahead of World Cup final

By Reuters - 18 December 2022
Defender Raphael Varane during France's training session at at Al Saad Sports Club in Doha, Qatar on December 17 2022, ahead of their World Cup final against Argentina.
Defender Raphael Varane during France's training session at at Al Saad Sports Club in Doha, Qatar on December 17 2022, ahead of their World Cup final against Argentina.
Image: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

France's Raphael Varane, Ibrahima Konate and Kingsley Coman, who missed training on Friday with a virus, were present at the start of Saturday's session on the eve of the World Cup final clash against Argentina.

The three players started the session, which was open to the media in the first 15 minutes.

Midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni and left-back Theo Hernandez, who also missed training on Friday because of knocks to heir hip and knee respectively, were also on the pitch with the rest of the squad. 

subscribe

Latest Videos

ANC elective conference start delayed, Mabe confirms NDZ and others won't face ...
'As a disciplined member of the ANC I vote yes' - NDZ defies party lines in ...

Most Read