France wary of Morocco threat, prepare for wall of noise in semifinal

France will go into Wednesday's World Cup semifinal against Morocco with the utmost respect for their giant-killing opponents as the defending champions prepare for a hostile reception from the Maghreb side's supporters on Wednesday.

The French fans will be largely outnumbered by the Morocco supporters at Al Bayt stadium and Les Bleus know that they will be jeered and whistled throughout.

“They're benefiting from huge support — I've seen this and my observers have told me about it,” France coach Didier Deschamps said on Tuesday.

“We know it's going to be extremely noisy, it's part of the context and we'll have to be ready for it.

“Good for them. We have to prepare for the game, but also for the environment of the game.”