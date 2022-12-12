×

Soccer

Why Mbuyiseni Ndlozi ‘refuses’ to celebrate historic African World Cup win

12 December 2022
Kyle Zeeman
Digital Editor
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has refused to celebrate Morocco's quarterfinal win. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

As much of the continent celebrated Morocco's incredible World Cup feat, outspoken EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has refused to join in the festivities.

Morocco became the first African and Arab country to reach the tournament’s semifinals when they beat Portugal 1-0 on Saturday.

Youssef En-Nesyri’s header just before half time was enough for victory and booked his side a semifinal on Wednesday against France.

Ndlozi, whose party has long advocated for a united Africa, took to social media to share his thoughts on the historic win, saying it should not be celebrated until Morocco ends its occupation of Western Sahara.

“Africa must reject Morocco until they end their occupation of Western Sahara. I refuse to celebrate! Free Western Sahara,” he said.

The Western Sahara region, which is bordered by Morocco, Mauritania and Algeria, has long been a disputed territory.

According to the UN, the area was administered by Spain until 1976. Spanish withdrawal saw both Morocco and Mauritania claim the land as theirs. Morocco later “reintegrated” the territory, as Mauritania withdrew claims to the region.

The Algerian-supported Polisario Front has long advocated for the establishment of an independent state.

Ndlozi's comments drew mixed reactions. Some applauded his “conviction” and refusal “to be moved by a sporting event”, while others slammed him for “politicising football”.

