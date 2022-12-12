×

Soccer

Royal Air Maroc plans 30 flights to carry Moroccan fans to semifinal

By Reuters - 12 December 2022
Moroccan supporters celebrate their victory against Portugal in the World Cup quarterfinal at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar on December 10 2022.
Image: ANP via Getty Images

Morocco's Royal Air Maroc will operate 30 special flights to carry soccer fans from Casablanca to Doha for the country's World Cup semifinal against France on Wednesday night, the airline said on Monday.

The flights would depart on Tuesday and Wednesday, it said.

To the delight of Moroccans, and not just soccer fans, the country has become the first in Africa ever to qualify for World Cup semifinals.

Passengers on the special-priced round trips will add to thousands of Moroccans who are already attending the soccer tournament in Doha.

Morocco have been the surprise team of the tournament with their shock run to the semifinals, bravely beating Belgium in the group stage, Spain in the last 16 and then Portugal in the quarterfinals on their way there.

