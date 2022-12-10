×

Soccer

MOROCCAN MARVEL | Morocco beat Portugal to go through to World Cup semifinal

By Reuters - 10 December 2022
Badr Benoun of Morocco celebrates after the team's 1-0 victory over Portugal during over the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarterfinal at the Al Thumama Stadium on December 10, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
Image: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Morocco extended their dream run at the Fifa World Cup in Qatar on Saturday as they out-thought and outfought Portugal in a 1-0 win to become the first ever African country to reach the semifinals thanks to a towering headed goal from Youssef En-Nesyri.

In the 42nd minute En-Nesyri leapt above the Portugal defenders to meet a Yahya Attiat-Allah cross, getting just enough of his head to the ball to tip it past goalkeeper Diogo Costa, who misread its flight and crashed into his own defender.

Portugal meanwhile struggled to break through the Moroccan defence, Bruno Fernandes coming closest with a shot off the bar shortly after Morocco's goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo came off the bench six minutes after the break but was unable to help his team avoid defeat, with Morocco coming out as the winner to seal a semifinal showdown with either England or France, who play later on Saturday.

Morocco's Walid Cheddira was sent off after receiving two yellow cards in quick succession in extra time, meaning he will miss the semifinal. 

