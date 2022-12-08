'Terrifying' Brazil near full-strength for Croatia quarterfinal test

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic described their World Cup quarterfinal opponents Brazil as “terrifying” after the five-time champions thrashed South Korea 4-1 to send a clear message to their rivals.

Brazil, however, could be even stronger in Friday's last-eight clash with the 2018 runners-up as left-back Alex Sandro should be available and they will be close to full-strength after a number of injury problems.

With talisman Neymar and key defender Danilo returning against South Korea after missing two games due to ankle problems, coach Tite had to improvise and started right-back Danilo on the left of the defence.