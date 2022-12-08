'Mr Avocado Head' Regragui has Morocco daring to dream

Thanks to Walid Regragui, the coach who has made Morocco the first Arab nation to reach the World Cup quarterfinals, avocados may just be the nation's favourite fruit.

When the appointment of Regragui - after the departure of Bosnian Vahid Halilhodžić - was announced in August, underwhelmed pundits branded him “avocado head” as a belittling term of derision.

But the shaved-headed coach, who teased those critics at the tournament in Qatar by holding an avocado with a soccer ball inside it and pointing his finger at his head, has more than proved his credentials.