Hazard quits international football after Belgium's World Cup exit

“I have decided to put an end to my international career. The succession is ready,” Hazard wrote on Instagram.

“A page turns today. Thank you for your love. Thank you for your unparalleled support. Thank you for all this happiness shared since 2008, I will miss you.”

Belgium lost to eventual champions France four years ago and beat England in the third-placed playoff but they were unable to find that spark in Qatar and bowed out with a whimper.

Hazard joined Belgium coach Roberto Martinez in stepping away from the national team after a dismal campaign, which they scored only one goal in three games and made more headlines for reported off-field squabbles than their football.

Hazard, who won the Premier League and Europa League twice among other major honours in seven seasons at Chelsea, has struggled since his move to Real Madrid in 2019.

He has won the Champions League and two La Liga titles but scored only seven times in all competitions during his time in the Spanish capital.