Germany to stick with Flick despite dismal World Cup performance

“With regard to Oliver Bierhoff's successor, we have agreed that we will first discuss the future structure of this position within the DFB and then make a personnel decision.”

Germany crashed out of the tournament in Qatar after losing to Japan, drawing with Spain and beating Costa Rica in the last Group E match. Spain and Japan advanced from the group.

The Germans also tumbled out of the 2018 World Cup at the group stage — at the time their earliest exit in 80 years.

They also failed to advance past the round of 16 at Euro 2020 last year.