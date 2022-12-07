Morocco beat Spain on penalties to reach World Cup quarters

After a scrappy match finished deadlocked at 0-0 after extra time with few shots on target, Morocco fed off the raucous support of their red-clad supporters in the shootout as Spain crumbled.

Spain enjoyed more than 75% of possession and completed almost 800 passes but Morocco caused problems for them on the counterattack and Simon had to keep Spain in the game with some good saves.

It was the fourth time Spain have been knocked out of the World Cup on penalties and the second in a row.