Brazil's Neymar feared for his World Cup after ankle injury

Brazil striker Neymar said he had feared the World Cup might be over for him after hobbling off in his first match in Qatar with a heavily swollen ankle, making his scoring return in Brazil's 4-1 last-16 win over South Korea on Monday all the sweeter.
Neymar converted a 13th-minute penalty to make it 2-0 to Brazil against the Asian side in his first appearance for the national team since his injury against Serbia on November 24.
“The night I got injured was very hard for me because I had a thousand things in my head — doubts, fears — but I had the support of my teammates and my family,” he told reporters, saying he had cried that evening.
“I had to find strength where there wasn't any.”
He thanked his fans for their messages of support and Brazil's medical team for their work on his recovery, adding he felt no pain in his ankle in Monday's match.
Coach Tite said his dance celebration during his side's emphatic win was an expression of pure joy at his side's bold attacking performance and would help him bond with his young team.
Brazil's players rushed over to the dugout after Richarlison put the five-time world champions 3-0 up inside 30 minutes of their last-16 encounter with South Korea, and Tite briefly joined in their dancing.
“We try to adapt to the characteristics of the players,” the 61-year-old said when asked about his moves at a news conference. “They are very young and I try to adapt a bit to their language, and part of their language is dancing.”
He said his players told him before the game that they would make him dance with them if they scored.
Not everyone was impressed. Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane, speaking on Britain's ITV television, said: “People say it's their culture. But I think that's really disrespecting the opposition.”
Tite was at pains to stress that was not the case.
“There's no interpretation other than happiness at the goal, happiness for the team, happiness for the performance,” he said.
“There was no disrespect for the opposition nor towards (South Korean coach) Paulo Bento for whom I have a lot of respect.”
Brazil raced into a 4-0 lead over South Korea before halftime with goals from Vinicius Jnr, Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta plus a Neymar penalty. The match ended 4-1 after substitute Paik Seung-ho got a consolation goal for the Asian side.
Brazil will face Croatia in the World Cup quarterfinals on Friday. They beat Japan on penalties earlier on Monday after their last-16 tie finished 1-1. — Reuters
Brazil's Neymar feared for his World Cup after ankle injury
Image: MICHAEL STEELE / GETTY IMAGES
