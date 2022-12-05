Record Giroud, sublime Mbappé send France into quarters with Poland win

Olivier Giroud's record goal and Kylian Mbappé's moments of sheer brilliance sent defending champions France into the quarterfinals of the World Cup with a 3-1 victory against Poland on Sunday.

Les Bleus, who will face either Senegal or England for a spot in the last four, had to dig deep at Al Thumama Stadium. They scored on the stroke of half time as Giroud became the outright all-time scorer for France with 52 goals before Mbappé's 74th-minute and stoppage-time screamers sealed Poland's fate.

Poland, in the knockout stage for the first time since 1986 and looking for a first quarterfinal appearance since 1982, had a huge chance in the first half but the France midfield did a great job at cutting the feeding line to Robert Lewandowski, who reduced the arrears with a last-second penalty.