Neymar fit to face South Korea, says Brazil coach Tite

Brazil forward Neymar is set to play for the five-times champion in their World Cup last-16 match against South Korea on Monday after recovering from an ankle injury, coach Tite said.

Neymar suffered the injury in Brazil's opening 2-0 win over Serbia, which ruled him out of their 1-0 win over Switzerland and the shock defeat by Cameroon, one of a series of injury problems in the squad.

Fullback Danilo was also cleared by the medical staff for the game against South Korea.