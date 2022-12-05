×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Nebfa plays role in developing coaches

Course under way in New Brighton to help mentors attain licence D certificates

Premium
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 05 December 2022

In an attempt to help develop soccer in the Nelson Mandela Bay region, the New Brighton Football Association is assisting 36 local coaches in obtaining licence D coaching certificates.

The eight-day course at the Red Location Lodge in Gqeberha, which started on Saturday, is sponsored by Aspen Pharmacare and is ongoing...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar
Phala Phala: How a farm robbery became Ramaphosa’s biggest political challenge

Most Read