Nebfa plays role in developing coaches
Course under way in New Brighton to help mentors attain licence D certificates
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 05 December 2022
In an attempt to help develop soccer in the Nelson Mandela Bay region, the New Brighton Football Association is assisting 36 local coaches in obtaining licence D coaching certificates.
The eight-day course at the Red Location Lodge in Gqeberha, which started on Saturday, is sponsored by Aspen Pharmacare and is ongoing...
