Neymar back in training as Brazil race to overcome injuries
World Cup favourites Brazil are racing to overcome injuries to key players as they prepare for their last-16 match against South Korea on Monday, after a heavily changed side lost 1-0 to Cameroon on Friday night.
While star player Neymar and his association tweeted on Saturday night he was back in training his availability against the Koreans has not been confirmed yet.
Brazil have only one pure fullback available after left-back Alex Telles suffered a knee injury against Cameroon. Starting fullbacks Danilo and Alex Sandro are out after injuries suffered earlier in the competition and their availability is still unclear.
Neymar is back to training
Telles and forward Gabriel Jesus, who also suffered a knee injury against Cameroon, were officially ruled out for the rest of the tournament by the Brazilian FA on Saturday.
With their ticket already booked for the next round after two wins, coach Tite on Friday made nine changes against Cameroon from the team that won 1-0 against Switzerland, leading to Brazil's first loss to an African nation in its World Cup history.
I feel good, I knew that I would now— Neymar Jr

“The physical demand is ever increasing, the time is short, it's a cumulative effect of games and sometimes you don't have the ideal recovery time on your hands,” Tite told a said on Friday.
“Mentally, the Cup is very demanding. It drains you. The intensity of the matches, the preparation — they are components of analysis that we have to delve into deeper, but they are all considerable.”
Tite did not allow media to attend Brail's training session on Saturday but said Neymar, Alex Sandro and Danilo would be on the pitch to test their condition.
If neither fullback can play, centreback Marquinhos could switch to the left and 39-year-old Dani Alves, who became the oldest Brazilian to start a World Cup match against Cameroon, should play on the right.
If Tite opts to use Real Madrid centreback Eder Militao as a fullback, as he did in the absence of Danilo against Switzerland, Brazil would have no defenders left to sit on the bench.
If Neymar is still out, Real Madrid prodigy Rodrygo is likely to be Tite's first option, as the pairing of Fred and his Manchester United teammate Casemiro in the midfield that Tite used against Switzerland was less than convincing.
Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes could also be an alternative, pushing Lucas Paqueta forward into a playmaking role.
South Korea will rely on talisman Son Heung-min to lead them against the odds-on favourites on Monday, after he ran himself into the ground on Friday to ensure his team reached the last-16 with a dramatic come-from-behind 2-1 win over Portugal.
The Koreans are the only Asian side to have reached the semifinals, when they were co-hosts with Japan in 2002.
