Tunisia upset France but still exit World Cup

By Reuters - 01 December 2022
Wahbi Khazri of Tunisia is mobbed by team mates after he scored for his side against France during their FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group D match at Education City Stadium on November 30, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar.
Image: Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

French-born Wahbi Khazri scored the only goal of the game as Tunisia upset Fifa World Cup holders France 1-0 at the Education City Stadium on Wednesday, but the shock victory was not enough for them to join the defending champions in the last 16 of the tournament in Qatar.

Khazri steered home a 58th-minute winner amid a cluster of defenders for only a third victory at six World Cup tournaments for Tunisia, but they were still eliminated.

France, who made nine changes for this match from the team that beat Denmark and had already booked their place in the knockout stages, finished top of Group D on goal difference from runners-up Australia, who beat Denmark 1-0 at the same time.

France now take on the runners-up in group C, which will be concluded later on Wednesday. 

