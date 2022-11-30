Gakpo on target again as Netherlands inflict third defeat on Qatar

They were not without their moments in a dull first half, forcing some of corners and threatening on the edge of the Dutch area. But no sooner had they bared their teeth than they were hit with a gut-punch of a goal by Gakpo.

Davy Klaassen played an inviting ball into the path of the 23-year-old and he received it at pace, slicing through the heart of the defence before dispatching a well-placed shot past Meshaal Bersham to open the scoring in the 26th minute.

Four minutes into the second half the Dutch struck again as a cross from Klaassen made its way to Depay and Qatar's defence was caught ball-watching as his shot was saved, allowing Frenkie de Jong to bundle it into the net.

The final whistle signalled the start of the short wait for the Dutch to find out which of the Group B teams — England, Wales, Iran or the US — they will meet in the last-16.

Asian champions Qatar will go back to the role of tournament hosts and plotting the future of the game in their country.

