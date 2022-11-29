×

Soccer

Portugal beat Uruguay 2-0 to become third team into last 16

By Reuters - 29 November 2022
Bruno Fernandes of Portugal reacts after a missed chance during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match against Uruguay at Lusail Stadium on November 28, 2022 in Lusail City
Image: Lars Baron/Getty Images

 

Portugal beat Uruguay 2-0 on Monday with two goals from midfielder Bruno Fernandes to become the third team after France and Brazil to qualify for the World Cup knockout stage.

The Europeans had dominated possession before Fernandes' 54th-minute cross floated past Uruguayan goalkeeper Sergio Rochet, who was rooted to the spot as Cristiano Ronaldo rose to head the ball and initially celebrated the goal as his.

Fernandes scored the second in injury time after a penalty was awarded for handball after a video review.

Uruguay, who had knocked Portugal out of the 2018 World Cup, will rue a string of chances on the break: midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur skipped past three players only to see his shot brilliantly saved, Maxi Gomez hit the post and Luis Suarez shot into the side netting.

Portugal's second win in two games put them top of Group H on six points and heading into the last 16. Uruguay, third on one point, must beat Ghana in their final group game to have a chance of progressing.  — Reuters

 

