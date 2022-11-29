Ghana edge Korea in thriller to set up huge rematch against Uruguay

Mohammed Kudus scored twice to help Ghana beat South Korea 3-2 in a World Cup Group H thriller at a rocking Education City Stadium on Monday, keeping the Black Stars in contention for a place in the last-16.

The result set up a potential decider for progression between Ghana and Uruguay on Friday. The game will be a rematch of the 2010 World Cup quarterfinal where the Black Stars were denied becoming the first African semifinalists by Luis Suarez's infamous handball incident.

Against the run of play, Ghana went ahead in the 24th minute when Mohammed Salisu struck from close range after South Korea failed to clear a free-kick. Mohammed Kudus added a second with a glancing header to give the African side a 2-0 half-time lead.

South Korea came roaring back, however, with two daring Cho Gue-sung headers three minutes apart (58th and 61st) to level the seesaw match.

Kudus grabbed the winner in the 68th minute when he was left unmarked in the penalty area and slotted home past a diving Kim Seung-gyu.

Ghana, the lowest-ranked team in the tournament at 61st, joined Portugal at the top of the group standings on three points with Uruguay and South Korea on one.

Portugal and Uruguay play later on Monday (9pm SA time).

* All the World Cup groups, fixtures and results here

* All the World Cup squads here

* All the World Cup groups profiled here