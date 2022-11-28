×

Soccer

Cameroon's World Cup hangs by thread after thrilling fightback against Serbs

By Reuters - 28 November 2022
Bryan Mbeumo of Cameroon battles for possession with Nikola Milenkovic of Serbia during their World Cup Group G match at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar on November 28 2022.
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Cameroon's Vincent Aboubakar came off the bench to rescue his side by scoring one superb goal and creating another as they fought back to draw 3-3 with Serbia on Monday, a result that kept both sides' slim chances alive at the World Cup.

Serbia's Strahinja Pavlovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic scored in first-half stoppage time and Aleksandar Mitrovic netted after the break to cancel out Jean-Charles Castelletto's opener for Cameroon at Al Janoub Stadium as the East Europeans led 3-1.

Aboubakar was summoned off the bench in the 55th minute and pulled a goal back for Cameroon with a stunning scooped chip over the keeper in the 63rd before teeing up Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to draw them level three minutes later. The draw halted a run of eight consecutive World Cup defeats for the African side.

The result left both sides on one point and needing to win their final Group G game to stand a chance of going through to the knockout stages, with Cameroon facing Brazil on Friday when Serbia take on Switzerland.

* All the World Cup groups, fixtures and results here

* All the World Cup squads here

* All the World Cup groups profiled here

