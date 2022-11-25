Kaizer Chiefs sign big new kit sponsorship with Kappa

Premier Soccer League (PSL) giants Kaizer Chiefs have announced Italian sport apparel manufacturer Kappa as their official technical sponsor and licensing partner.

This brings an end to a Amakhosi 's 22-year relationship with Nike after speculation that the two brands were set to part ways. Chiefs signed their first five-year deal with Nike ahead of the 2000-01 season.

Chiefs confirmed on Thursday night they have signed a five-year deal with Kappa, starting from the 2023-24 season.

Chiefs' marketing and commercial director Jessica Motaung said the club is excited to team up with Kappa once again, a brand with Chiefs famously adorned in the early 1990s.