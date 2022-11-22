England coach Gareth Southgate praised his players for their attacking verve in a 6-2 thrashing of Iran on Monday as they launched their World Cup campaign but warned they had to improve defensively against the US on Friday.
Southgate lauds England goal feast but wants more focus at the back
Image: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
England coach Gareth Southgate praised his players for their attacking verve in a 6-2 thrashing of Iran on Monday as they launched their World Cup campaign but warned they had to improve defensively against the US on Friday.
“We're really pleased to start the tournament in this way and really pleased with our attacking play. We know that Iran usually are very difficult to score goals against,” Southgate told a news conference.
Bukayo Saka's double and first-half goals by Jude Bellingham and Raheem Sterling plus late efforts from substitutes Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish resulted in a resounding win over Iran who had conceded only eight times in qualifying for Qatar.
Iran's two goals — both scored by Mehdi Taremi, including a penalty — came in the last half an hour and never looked like changing the tide of the match but Southgate said he was frustrated by his side's failure to keep a clean sheet.
“I didn't like the end of the game. To concede two goals the way we did isn't the level that we need. So we're going to have to be better than we were today in certain aspects of our game against the USA because they're going to be coming for us full throttle, and we're going to have reset,” he said.
While he acknowledged the difficulties for his players to keep their focus in a game that had a total of 26 minutes of stoppage time, Southgate said England would struggle to advance in the tournament if they allowed matches to drift again.
“It's a great start for us, it's a good platform to build on but ... there are things that we need to be better at if we are going to progress into the later stages,” he said.
Southgate said defender Harry Maguire came off after feeling ill during the match but there were no other injury concerns.
Winger Saka thanked his England and Arsenal coaches, as well as family and friends, for helping him overcome his penalty shoot-out miss in the Euro 2020 final.
Saka, speaking to reporters after England's win, said the memory of missing in the shoot-out that saw Italy clinch the Euro title last year would be with him forever.
“But I am so blessed and so grateful to have coaching staff not only ... (manager) Gareth (Southgate) and the team at England but also at Arsenal, and my friends and my family put their arm around me ... and helped me to get back into a good place,” he said.
“Every time I get the chance to wear the England shirt I always give 110% and do my best to make the nation proud.”
Saka and England teammates Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho were targeted by online abuse after they missed spot-kicks in the shoot-out loss to Italy at Wembley. — Reuters
