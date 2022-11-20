Qatar players' dream a culmination of years of sacrifice, says coach Sanchez

Qatar's players have long been preparing together for the hosts' World Cup opener and coach Felix Sanchez said on Saturday that he hoped the “huge sacrifices” they had made to be tournament-ready would pay off.

The hosts kick off the 2022 Fifa World Cup against Ecuador on Sunday at the 60,000-seat Al Bayt Stadium (6pm SA time).

Qatar paused its Stars League in September to allow the international players to train together and play several friendlies to prepare for the World Cup.

That involved the players, who all feature in Qatar's domestic league, spending several weeks away from their families and Sanchez praised their commitment to improve as a squad together ahead of Sunday's Group A game against Ecuador.