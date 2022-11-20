×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Live stream the Qatar 2022 World Cup opening ceremony here

By Sports staff - 20 November 2022
Members of the Amiri Guard line the main entrance to the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor near Doha ahead the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 opening ceremony and first match between the hosts and Ecuador at on November 20 2022.
Members of the Amiri Guard line the main entrance to the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor near Doha ahead the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 opening ceremony and first match between the hosts and Ecuador at on November 20 2022.
Image: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

The 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar’s opening ceremony starts at 4.40pm SA time.

It will be followed by opening game at the 60,000-seat Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, near Doha — the Group A match between the hosts and Ecuador at 6pm SA time.

Fifa World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony Live Stream form the Times of Qatar | Qatar 2022 World Cup Opening Full Show

The 2022 World Cup is the first to be held in the Middle East. Thirty two teams will compete to lift the World Cup trophy.

Then final is at the 80,000-seat Lusail Stadium on December 18.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Dawn Humphries
DHL Stormers Vodacom United Rugby Championship trophy tour

Most Read