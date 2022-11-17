Tau should leave Ahly if he is not going to play there: Bafana coach Broos

“And I think he was very happy to have a coach like Pitso because he protected him. You saw the critics he had at the end of the [past] season and that is normal when you are not 100% fit and you have to play. You won’t reach your level.”

Broos said if Tau is not going to earn game time in Egypt he needs to find another club and playing destination in the January transfer window.

“One thing I hope is that he can get his position as Al Ahly or in January he finds another club where he will play.”

The coach said has been in contact with Tau about his place in the national team and the player is on the same page with Broos.

“Percy knows what I’m thinking about and he agrees with that. When you don’t play, you are not ready for the national team. It doesn’t mean if you are not playing for two weeks because of an injury or something else you won’t be selected. That is not what I mean.

“[Look at] what Percy did from September last year until now. I spoke to him a month ago for our camp in September.

“I said to him, ‘When you don’t play I can’t call you and he said, 'Yes, it’s better for me too because I’m not 100%.'

“I don’t think a guy who has not played for three months is ready to help a professional team. When Percy Tau has not played for months, he is not ready. That is the reality.”