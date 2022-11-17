×

Soccer

Nunez says Uruguay will put up a fight at World Cup

By Reuters - 17 November 2022
Darwin Nunez of Uruguay
Darwin Nunez of Uruguay
Image: Robbie Jay Barrat/AMA/Getty Images

Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez said his team were not favourites to win the World Cup but they will put up a valiant fight when the tournament begins in Qatar on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a training session in Abu Dhabi before their tournament opener against South Korea on November 24, the Liverpool striker said he was looking forward to his first World Cup with dreams of lifting the trophy.

“We come here and we know that we're not favourites, but we're going to fight,” Nunez said.

“Four years ago I watched the tournament on TV and now I'm here with all the beasts. This has only just begun.

“The first game is the first objective and South Korea are a strong team, they're in the World Cup for a reason. .. everyone is strong, but so are we. We want to go far, our goal is to win the World Cup.”

Uruguay coach Diego Alonso had his full squad of 26 players at the session in Abu Dhabi, where the team will remain until Saturday when they travel to Qatar.

After their campaign opener, Uruguay take on Portugal and Ghana in Group H. — Reuters

 

